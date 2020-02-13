Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without a doubt, miles ahead on the Adidas Boost

In recent years, most additions to the Nike running arsenal have everything to do with speed. Shaving those extra seconds of your lap times, pushing you forward and running all the more fun. I estimate that the journey started from the moment the Nike Epic React Flyknit (a shoe I love for more than one reason – it takes me back), the Air Zoom Pegasus 35 and the Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo. In the past year we have seen the successors of this, including the Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 and the Air Zoom Pegasus 36. You can even add the Zoom Fly 3 to that list of running shoes focused on technology to make you run faster. But to increase the appeal and perhaps change it a bit, is the Nike React Infinity Run. This is not just about speed, but is trying to do just that little bit more to help with injury prevention.

So how does it really work? That’s what technology is for. Under your foot, the midsole is still the brilliant React foam. There is even 24% more compared to the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2. The more cushioning under your foot, the better isolated and protected. Secondly, the design of the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 has a wider footprint, quite literally. That is to give you a more secure landing, prevent sideways fluctuations, and give you a firmer push from a stable foot landing. The Infinity Run stack has a height of 33 mm at the heel and 24 mm at the forefoot – that means an offset of 9 mm. I am a big fan of Nike’s React midsole, purely because my feet love what is close to the perfect balance between cushioning and responsiveness. And they maintain these features with confidence even after two years of mileage on the first generation Epic React Flyknit. There will be unavoidable comparisons with the Adidas Ultraboost 20 (this costs around Rs 17,999). The Nike React Infinity Run costs R.995. You save a lot if you choose good. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Nike React foam offers a much better balance than the Boost damping material from Adidas. No figures or data to fight with. Simply loose and unadulterated experience of wearing running shoes on different surfaces. I know what my feet feel. Over time, Boost does not retain much flexibility (again, no data but pure experience), which makes the efforts and improvements of Nike React even more deserving. Moreover, there is more React foam in this shoe. More is better this time.

The thicker React foam gives the Nike React Infinity Run a great attitude (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18)

Nike is not one of those companies that would hide behind unreliable internal investigations or something. For the React Infinity Run shoe, Nike had a study commissioned by the British Columbia Sports Medicine Research Foundation to compare one of their own shoes, the structure 22. This included runners who followed a 12-week training program that ended with a half marathon. The results showed that the Nike React Infinity Run had a 52% lower injury rate than the Nike Structure 22 shoe. The study included 226 men and women, and an injury was defined as missing three or more consecutive runs due to running-related pain. Nike says the study has shown that 30.3% of the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 runners sustained an injury, while only 14.5% of the Nike React Infinity Run runners sustained a similar injury.

It is not difficult to notice the updated rocker design. The shape of the outsole is such that you can make a heel movement while standing still. But that’s not what it’s really meant for. While running, while the foot lands on the ground, the rolling transition ahead becomes much faster. Nike had dice to a certain extent with this, which is indicated by the expansion to, for example, the Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo, but this is the first time the rocker has been fully deployed. It’s all about reducing the stress on your foot, so you use less energy and every little bit that counts.

The upper part is made of what Nike calls the Flyknit Loft. This is an evolution of the Flyknit upper that we have seen most of the past decade. This time, three layers of breathable mesh are wrapped around your upper foot. It is breathable, sits lightly on your foot and still gives a cozy feeling. The lace-ups are plastic inserts, although I would have preferred a little more cushion underneath – but that could just be the bone structure in my left foot. Speaking of aesthetics, this looks great from all sides. Especially in this beautiful red color. Show me an Adidas Boost shoe that looks visually appealing, but there’s a good chance you can’t.

This is as grippy as getting outsoles (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18)

The Nike React Infinity Run is also great to wear for a long time. Usually I never take my shoes off on an airplane, and that meant 12 hours after wearing these shoes no discomfort, pain or warming of the feet. Talking about running, and the generous ventilation that is offered here, keeps the feet really cool. Hard surfaces or the slightly softer ones, it doesn’t matter at all, because the extra foam layer and the inherent flexibility properties of the React foam simply let you slide. There is a lot of traction and a very palpable push forward. When you just wander around in the Nike React Infinity Run, the React foam feels very soft, in fact it crosses on the side of extra flexibility. Yet it just gets a bit stiffer once you start running. It’s kind of how the car’s controls weigh at higher speeds – it’s just pure smartness. The React Infinity Run weighs around 291 grams, which is less than the 309 grams or so the Adidas Ultraboost 20 tilts the scale. Make your choice – I think my shoes are comfortable and less weight is an important link in that chain.

Nike has designed the React Infinity Run for daily running, and that is where this running shoe definitely excels. And that may be exactly what most potential buyers need. The rocker shape helps with foot transitions, the React foam is comfortable but resilient, the wider toe compartment offers more space and there is more grip sole for you to work with. For marathons and races you may still want to switch to a Nike Zoom Fly 3 with the carbon fiber plate in the midsole for the extra drive. But for the rest of the time, the Nike React Infinity Run is exactly the running shoe you need. You do not have to pay in cash plus some of your organs. And save you from injuries that runners get from time to time. That certainty simply contributes to trust.

