Nike honors Kobe Bryant at New York Fashion Week | Celebrities

Nike honors the late Kobe Bryant in its own unique way.

On Wednesday (February 5), the Nike 2020 forum event launched the New York Fashion Week with a show unveiling uniforms for the Tokyo Olympics, along with new sportswear and the latest innovations from the clothing brand this year.

The show included everything from diverse athletes dressed in different looks, including a group of six young athletes wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys with Kobe’s 8 and 24 numbers.

The moment honored Bryant, who died with his daughter and seven other people during a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Nike also published a statement on Instagram the day Kobe died. “He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has an immeasurable impact on the sports world and the basketball community,” the statement said. “He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him enormously. Mamba forever.”

Towards the end of the show the models came back for the final and ran hand in hand with star athletes such as Lisa Leslie, English Gardner and Brandi Chastain.

Watch the video of the tribute below.

.