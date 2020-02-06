Nike, Adidas and Versace: Other major brands are affected by the corona virus

With shutters and empty streets, large consumer brands and fashion houses are concerned about the effects of the corona virus on their businesses.

Nike, Adidas, and Capri Holdings, which include Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors, are among the companies this week that warned investors that sales could be impacted by the spread of the virus in China.

“The situation in China and the measures taken to protect the population have a significant impact on our business,” said John Idol, CEO of Capri Holdings, in a statement on Wednesday.

The outbreak of the corona virus has killed almost 500 people and infected more than 24,500 – especially in China, where almost 60 million people live in cities affected by a blockage.

Retailers are closing their doors to stem the increase in virus rates, and potential buyers are staying at home.

According to the company, around 150 of Capri’s mainland Chinese stores are closed. Nike said it closed about half of the stores in China, while Adidas said the company and its franchisees closed a “significant” number of stores.

Nike and Capri Holdings indicated that the stores that are still open operate with reduced opening hours and see fewer buyers.

“In the short term, we expect the situation to have a significant impact on our business in Greater China,” said Nike in a statement on Tuesday, although the online business was “still strong.”

Almost 18% of Nike’s sales in the last quarter came from the Greater China region. CEO John Donahoe told CNBC on Wednesday that “the company’s first priority is to provide clear service to our partners in China and consumers.”

Adidas said it was “too early to assess the magnitude of the impact at this point.” However, Capri Holdings told investors that the corona virus should cut sales by $ 100 million this quarter and warned the hit could be bigger if “the severity of the situation worsened.”

Companies are joining a growing list of global brands that have decided to restrict business in China, although they rely on the country to grow. Apple has announced that all 42 stores in China will be closed by February 9, “out of caution.” Starbucks announced that it had closed more than half of its 4,300 Chinese stores last week.

Retailers are beginning to fear that their businesses outside of China will also be affected. Capri Holdings warned that sales and profits could suffer even further due to additional travel restrictions and the expenses of Chinese tourists abroad have decreased.

Jefferies analysts refer to Tiffany & Co., which is bought by LVMH, Macy’s and Coach as a company that could be affected by the decline in tourism from the region to the United States.

Such a drop in Chinese tourists seems inevitable as airlines cancel flights. American Airlines discontinued all flights between the United States and mainland China by March 27, Delta Air Lines said it would not fly to the United States by April 30.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday that it had cut flights to mainland China by 90% and made significant savings elsewhere on its network over the next two months. The total number of flights is reduced by 30%.