'Night Theater', by Vikram Paralkar: NPR

First lines. I love them. Some people collect coins or stamps, I collect first lines. Night theater has an excellent first rule: “On the day the dead visited the surgeon, the air in his clinic was peppered with formaldehyde.”

Is it not beauty? The first rule stimulates the reader, just like the starting point. It’s the kind of concept that would make a perfect episode of Twilight Zone, or a great low-budget horror movie. A flying doctor who works at night in a small clinic in an impoverished Indian village is visited by three murdered people. If he can sew and treat their wounds well, they can come back to life. But he only has it until dawn.

A spot on the back of my copy promised me an “exciting” time. But the concept, while exciting, doesn’t stand in the way of a thriller. There is a rather slow feeling in all procedures, despite the need for three major operations within a few hours. The drama needed to support such a claustrophobic scenario does not manifest itself. Part of the problem is that the characters always stay at a distance. We don’t really get to know the people shown, except the surgeon in the middle of the story.

The doctor has the seeds of an interesting story. Frustrated that he has been banished to a small village, he seems India’s answer to House, M.D., and several scenes hiss about the possibility. But when the reason for his exile turns up, he lacks punch and the other characters all seem rather lifeless – poor pun, I know – compared to him. For example, a young woman who works as his assistant never gets the attention her character needs.

When you set up a play in a single room with just a few characters, you have to raise the temperature with all of them, but the water never boils all over during Nachttheater, and the metaphysical questions it asks are not very interesting. It turns out that the hereafter is a bureaucracy, perhaps evoking images of a supernatural version of The Office or even an episode of The Good Place, but as a satire it is not very funny.

Paralkar nevertheless manages to construct a number of beautiful lines, just like the first. There are really too many to quote. He sows beautiful lines as if someone is sowing wild flowers; they are everywhere. At its best, Paralkar also evokes a lively sense of place, and his knowledge of medical procedures – he is a doctor – is also evident in the detailed surgical scenes. It is at those moments that Night Theater really flourishes.

A bit of the fantastic, a bit of allegory and a bit of medical drama create a confusing whole, but Paralkar shows an unusual promise. Although I didn’t really like Night Theater, I had to see something different from the writer. First lines may be nice, but even better are writers who succeed in intriguing you. When I finished this, I went to see if Paralkar had written something else and found a shorter work, The Afflictions – and ordered it.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is an award-winning author and editor. Her most recent novel is Gods of Jade and Shadow. She tweets on @silviamg.