Nigerians troll Wande Coal to celebrate Wizkids retweet

Nigerian-born singer Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, known as Showe Coal in showbiz, has angered Nigerian Twitter about a tweet he made on Wizkid.

Wande Coal is a household name in Nigeria. He is known for producing non-stop hits in the Nigerian music industry since 2014 before the young arts emerged in the system. He produced wonderful songs like “Bumper to Bumper” and “Kiss your hand”.

The artist is heavily asked on Twitter for a tweet that he has made and thanks Wizkid for retweeting his tweet about a new song. A large proportion of Nigerians believe that this was not necessary as he is not an up-and-coming artist and is older than Star Boy here too.

You are canceled !!! Did you forget what you did in his life? Why tweet like an aspiring artist? You drop hand oo ..

– ᗪᗩᗰI ᒪᗩᖇ E | iнуρє σηℓу! 🦉 (@DamilareOficial) February 6, 2020

Imagine Wande Coal thanking Wizkid for a retweet😂😂😂

– MR BillY (@bill_xo_lomon) February 6, 2020

Wande does not notice that he is not returning to the next artist 😂

– Chazzer Ferg (@Elliotigbe), February 6, 2020

Source: ghgossip.com