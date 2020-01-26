Nigerians react as Leah Sharibu delivers little boy for Boko Haram commander

A representative sample of Nigerians reacted to reports that an abducted Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu gave birth to a Boko Haram commander.

Boko Haram abducted Sharibu from the government secondary school of science in Dapchi, in the local administration area of ​​Yunusari, in Yobe state, on February 19, 2018.

However, reports were released on Saturday evening that Leah had been forcibly converted to Islam and married to a senior Boko Haram commander.

She was also reportedly given birth a few weeks ago after her forced marriage.

Reacting, the Nigerians accused the government of this incident.

In a series of tweets collected by DAILY POST, Nigerians deplored the government’s failure.

The tweets read below:

@YemieFash: “It has been reported that Leah Sharibu gave birth to a baby boy for a Boko haram commander after being forced to convert to Islam.

“How do you kidnap a little girl, impose her religion on her, rape her and impregnate her?”

“It’s discouraging.”

@AriyoAristotle: “What boko haram did to Leah Sharibu is no different from what the Buhari regime does in Nigeria. One mission, different tasks. Demanding minds know better.

“These Islamists are trying to redefine our nation. Almighty GOD will end their reign. “

@Nig_Farmer: “Boko haram killed a pastor, Boko haram killed students, Boko haram permeated leah sharibu. And this country continues as if nothing had happened

“My uncle moved to the United States a few years ago. He said that when he died, no one should bring his body back. I thought he was crazy. Doesn’t make sense to me. “

@thebardogbamola: “Just look at it. Even Patience @GEJonathan called a press conference and cried in front of the cameras for #Chibokgirls, but our mom here never seemed to care about the poor girl named Leah Sharibu. @OfficialAPCNg laughed at patience for trying, but look who we have here. “

@ayemojubar: “I expect to see what the #IAmNorth and Arewa Twitter responses would be in Buhari when Leah Sharibu is born. I want to see if they will justify that, because child marriage is a norm in the North . I wait.”

@ayemojubar: “Leah Sharibu: You cannot force a soul to choose a channel for its creator. Even those who are truly converted play religion, not to mention a forced soul. Leah is a temporarily conquered soul and not a converted soul. One day it will grow large enough to break the chains of its neck. “

@SweetShantel: “Reverend father APC Mbaka, when does Leah Sharibu return? Maybe his parents don’t have millions of naira to pay for his prophecy. “

@iamOkon: “Boko Haram kidnapped Leah Sharibu, forced her to denounce her religion, married her and gave birth. And everything happens as if nothing had happened!

“I’m so sorry dear Leah. You missed Nigeria. We failed you! It’s beyond sorrow!”

@ayemojubar: “Painful news about Leah Sharibu has broken, and you dare to say” New topic for the Wailers “.

“You will not die well. May this kind of future diversion and aggression not end in your lineage. You will live to experience it, to know how you feel. You put that on you. “

@ iAGB4REAL: “Imagine that activists in the Niger Delta kidnap students after negotiations released them and retained an Aïcha bicos which she refused to convert to Christianity. This country will burn.

I will keep saying it. They abandoned Leah Sharibu with Boko Haram because she is not a Muslim

Shame on you all. “