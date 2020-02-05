Nigerian police helicopter shot down in Kaduna after Buhari announced an airstrike

Bandits shot down a Nigerian police helicopter.

Frank Mba, spokesman for the police, announced this in a press release on Wednesday.

He said the terrorist attacked the police during a police operation using sophisticated anti-aircraft guns and the GPMG general-purpose machine gun.

It read in part: “Unfortunately, during the operation, a police helicopter, which secured the ground troops with air and secret services, was attacked by the bandits with sophisticated air defense rifles and GPMG.

“It is commendable that the pilot and the co-pilot, who have demonstrated unusual courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft on Air Force Base in Kaduna without any further incidents.

“Then they were evacuated for medical treatment. Both policemen who have not suffered life-threatening injuries are currently being treated and are in a stable condition.

“The police helicopter has since been flown by Kaduna Air Force Base on its way to Abuja by police pilots.”

Mba added that the raid was carried out by the Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigerian police, supported by the Police Airwing Special Forces.

The attack occurred days after President Muhammadu Buhari announced an airstrike against bandits in the northwest.