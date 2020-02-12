Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning

Good Morning! Here is today’s summary of the Nigerian newspapers

1. The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed David Lyon as a candidate for governor of the All Progressive Congress (APC), under which he emerged victorious in the last Bayelsa election.

In a unanimous decision, the Court confirmed Lyon’s appointment as a candidate for his party and appealed the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, against the appointment of Lyon as a candidate for governor of the APC.

2. A bomb exploded on Tuesday around the residence of the secretary of the All Progressive Congress in Edo State, Lawrence Okah.

Okah told the Benin newsmen that he was lucky to be alive after the incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

3. A Lokoja Supreme Court ruled March 6, 2020 to rule on a matter that was brought to the rightful holder of the Democratic Party ticket last year, September 3, PDP primaries.

Judge John Olorunfemi of Lokoja High Court 4, who determined March 6 to announce the verdict after the lawyers of all parties accepted their written addresses in the lawsuit.

4. A suspected Boko Haram terrorist was arrested in the state plateau by Special Task Force soldiers, also known as Operation Safe Haven.

STF commander Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu told journalists in Jos on Tuesday that the suspect identified as Umar Musa Tello was arrested by the troops while loitering in the village of Zaruwan in the Bassa district of the State of Plateau.

5. The Reform and Support Party has sued the Independent National Election Commission for deregistration.

The party handed in Monday along with its National Leader, Dr. Nonyer Davidson, and their National Youth Leader, Alexander Ocheinu, filed a lawsuit with the FHC / ABJ / CS / 129/2020 at the Federal Court in Abuja to challenge the deregistration.

6. The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire confirmed in Kano on Tuesday that three laboratories for diagnosing coronavirus cases have been set up at strategic points across the country.

Ehanire, who posted the news during the opening of the Kano 2020 Primary Health Care Summit at Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, said that no one in the country had been diagnosed with a coronavirus and that the people tested for the virus so far are would have proven negative.

7. The National Center for Disease Control announced in its last report on Tuesday that 19 people in the country were killed by Lassa fever, with 318 suspected cases reported in 19 states.

The report says the 318 suspected cases of Lassa fever from 56 boroughs in 19 states have been reported. The states are Edo, 135; Ondo, 52; Ebonyi, 15; Enugu, 6; Kano, 7; Borno, 8; Nasarawa, 4; Kogi, 10; Rivers, 3; Abia, 8; Adamawa, 4; Benue, 1; Kaduna, 8; Bauchi, 11; Taraba, 11; Plateau, 10; Delta 9; Osun, 8; and Ogun, 8.

8. The President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) Said Tuesday that he was not voting against Nigerians in the diaspora in the elections. However, he noted that the National Assembly would have to pass laws to provide legal support for the diaspora election.

The President spoke in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Community Executive Committee in Ethiopia.

9. After the All Progressives National Working Committee established a reconciliation committee to reconcile injured party members, an injured APC member in the state of Rivers listed the conditions under which the party can return peace.

The injured member, Igo Aguma, said one of the conditions under which he would withdraw his lawsuit against the party was that Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi resigned as party leader in Rivers State.

10. The United States, Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said Tuesday that the immigration ban for Nigeria is a temporary measure that will hopefully be lifted “in a one-digit month”.

The ambassador gave the clue on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.