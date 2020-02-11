Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning

Good Morning! Here is today’s summary of the Nigerian newspapers

1. The Tungoshe community, about 20 km from Maiduguri, was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents last night.

Villagers who called their relatives in Maiduguri said they were hiding in the bushes.

2. President Muhammadu Buhari has worked with families of victims of the recent attacks in Maiduguri, Borno state.

He affirmed that his government would continue to thwart and end Boko Haram’s evil operations.

3. The leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, dared the Nigerian police to shoot guests at his parents’ funeral on Friday.

The IPOB chief in a broadcast also indicated that he would not return to Nigeria for the funeral and follow events from abroad.

4. President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have approved membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

The committee is made up of twelve members and has former interim party leader Bisi Akande as chairman, governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, senate chairman, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, deputy chairman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as members.

5. The Commission for Economic and Financial Crime has arrested a 38-year-old man, Festus Abiona, who has been charged by the Federal Investigation Office with his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspect was caught by EFCC’s Ilorin Zonal Office on Monday, according to a statement from EFCC’s Acting Media and Public Relations Director, Tony Orilade.

6. On Monday, the state government of Oyo ordered the immediate suspension of 13 primary school heads, two deputy heads, and a class teacher for extortion and various misconduct.

The government issued the guideline through the executive chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, after visiting some schools in Ibadan.

7. Ignatius Longjan, former Vice Governor of Plateau State and Senator of Plateau South, is dead.

Longjan died in a Turkish hospital on Monday at the age of 75 after suffering from an unknown illness.

8. Suspicious members of Boko Haram killed no less than 30 people on Sunday, mostly late travelers in a Borno village.

The villagers said the victims had arrived at the Maiduguri military checkpoint after the gate closed at 5 p.m. and had no choice but to sleep in Auno, the neighboring village on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

9. The Governor of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said Monday that the bill to provide legal support to Operation Amotekun, code-named “Operation Amotekun”, initiated by six governors in the Southwest region, was approved on Friday, February 14.

Fayemi, who revealed this when he received a law on Amotekun from Ekiti Attorney General Olawale Fapohunda, said the law would give security factories legal strengthening for sustainability.

10. A former Federation Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), said Monday that he preferred to be placed in pre-trial detention at the Kuje Correctional Center by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

His lawyer, chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), spoke on his behalf shortly after he was charged with money laundering on Monday in the Federal Court in Abuja.