Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning

Good Morning! Here is today’s summary of the Nigerian newspapers

1. The Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami, retired (Sami Gomo II), said politicians who could not win elections were the ones trying to break the country to pieces.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should make it more difficult for politicians who want to destroy Nigeria, and noted that the evil people are doing everything in their power to make Buhari fail by demanding that the chiefs be deposed.

2. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a security failure.

In a statement by opposition party spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said Buhari should stop living in self-praise and denial because his government had failed to provide adequate security to Nigerians.

3. The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, criticized the initiative of regional security forces such as Shege Ka Fasa in the north and Amotekun in the southwest on Saturday.

ACF Secretary General Anthony Sani said regional security equipment is not the answer to Nigeria’s security challenges.

4. The General Prosecutor and Justice Commissioner of Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, announced that Amotekun security forces would carry licensed firearms.

He made the unveiling when he spoke about the outcome of a Southwest Zone attorney general meeting in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, on Friday.

Fapohunda said that each of the zone’s judicial commissioners at the Ibadan meeting agreed to include a clause that would allow the Amotekun Corps to include only licensed firearms in the bill to support the initiative.

5. A court-martial in Abuja sentenced majors Akeem Oseni, Ogbemudia Osawe, Captain S. Amosu and Second Lieutenant Nuhu Dogary to 10 years in prison on Friday for torturing Benjamin Collins to death.

The officers are said to have brought Collins out of a guard room at the Mogadishu barracks in Abuja, where he was held by a bush near the Ihejirika district along the Abuja-Nyanya expressway, where he was allegedly assaulted in handcuffs and leg straps.

6. On Saturday morning there was an explosion in the old secretariat of the Ekiti state government, Ado Ekiti, when a suspected bomb went off next to the governor’s office.

The explosion is reported to have collapsed a building nearby and also affected part of the State Department for Chief Affairs.

7. The Supreme Court dismissed a complaint that suspended several federal government accounts in 1999 related to Sani Abacha, the former head of state, from banks in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

In the judgment drawn up by Chima Nweze, a Supreme Court judge, the court ruled that the 2010 complaint was “statute-barred” (filed late).

8. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) announced that it has instructed security agencies to arrest Okoi Obono-Obla, former chairman of the Special Investigation Committee for Public Property Restoration (SPIP), wherever he does located.

Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesman, who told reporters in Abuja on Friday, said that Obono-Obla had resorted to spreading propaganda against the ICPC instead of reporting to clarify his name.

9. Some petrol stations in Badagry were closed after the National Union of Oil and Gas Workers in Nigeria (NUPENG) stopped distributing gasoline in the region.

Tayo Aboyeji, chairman of the union’s southwest chapter, said Saturday that the suspension was due to the harassment of its members by customs and army men in the region.

10. Bandits attacked yet another Nigerian nation, Grumana, in the Shiroro region yesterday, killing three people and seriously injuring over 50 others.

The attack took place at around 1:00 p.m. yesterday, according to local Shiroro government chairman Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba.