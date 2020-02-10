Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning

Good Morning! Here is today’s summary of the Nigerian newspapers

1. At least six people were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the region on Sunday along Magumeri-Gubio Street.

Inhabitants of the village of Madamari said the suspected terrorists had put a roadblock on vehicles in the village, about 23 km from Magumeri. There they stopped vehicles and asked for the identification of passengers.

2. The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared the government of President Muhammadu Buhari completely failed.

The group said it warned Nigerians that Buhari had nothing to offer them, adding that the president had failed to combat uncertainty and improve the economy.

3. A major in the Nigerian army, Akeem Oseni, who was detained on Friday for ten years because of the death of a Lance corporal, Benjamin Collins, has fled three members of the army.

Oseni, whose verdict was passed by the court-martial at Command Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, is said to have told court officials that he would go to the bathroom before escaping.

4. Abia’s state police command has warned members of the indigenous population of Biafra to avoid burying their leader’s parents, Nnamdi Kanu.

The police commissioner, Mr. Ene Okon, said the police did not allow the IPOB to attend the funeral and warned that the police would distribute the funeral if members of the banned organization were seen anywhere near the burial site.

5. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) called on Nigerians on Sunday to demand improved health care from the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana said it was unfair that Buhari “always goes abroad for medical care, while the general public of Nigerians have no choice but to go to Nigerian hospitals that have become morgues.”

6. On Sunday, there was evidence that the southwestern executive councils discussed legislative proposals for the Amotekun Corps on Wednesday.

Ondo’s attorney general, Kola Olawoye, said that once the law was passed, each state would apply to the inspector general of the police, Mohammed Adamu, for a gun license for the Amotekun Corps.

7. Power distribution companies and the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc have applied to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for a review of their tariffs.

NERC said in a document that the request to review interest rates was based on the need to consider changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the operational efficiency of discos and TCN.

8. A socio-cultural pan-Yoruba group, the Yoruba Ko’ya movement, on Sunday urged President Muhammad Buhari to rise above ethnic bigotry and to carry out consistent attacks by Miyetti Allah on life, peace, the economy and the world To stop unity of Nigeria.

The Convener group, Otunba ‘Deji Osibogun, threatened that refusing to counter the excess Miyetti Allah would leave Yoruba with no choice but to leave Nigeria.

9. Southeastern governors have announced that they will shortly be naming their own regional security organization, with which the process started last year.

In a communiqué read by the chairman of the forum and Ebonyi governor Dave Umahi after a meeting in Enugu on Sunday, the governors affirmed March 31 as the date for the reopening of Akanu Ibaim International Airport Enugu for commercial activities.

10. A suspected child dealer, Ndukeabasi Okon, has revealed how he sells a male child for N 400,000 and a female child for N 300,000.

The suspect, who was arrested by police officers in Akwa Ibom state, said that she has been trafficking people with her husband Ndianaabasi Okon, who is generally staying, since 2016.