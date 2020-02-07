Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Friday morning

Good Morning! Here is today’s summary of the Nigerian newspapers

1. Several people were reported dead after suspected armed robbers attacked two commercial banks in the Ile-Oluji / Oke-Igbo region of Ondo on Thursday.

The two banks concerned were First Bank and Polaris Bank in the central part of the municipality.

2. The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) deregistered 74 parties in Nigeria on Thursday.

At a press conference in Abuja, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced that the decision had been taken by the Commission in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 2010 election law (as amended).

3. Former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to overturn the January 14 judgment voiding his election.

The applicants alleged, inter alia, that the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the Uzodinma petition as incompetent, remained unchanged since the Apex court had not examined the complaint against this decision.

4. The House of Representatives passed the Local Government Autonomy Act at second reading on Thursday.

The law aimed at amending the 1999 constitution was adopted by Parliament at second reading.

5. The Nigerian Inter-Party Advisory Board (IPAC) has responded to the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by national legal adviser Ezeobika Chukwudi in Abuja on Thursday, IPAC asked INEC to immediately revoke its decision to delete the registration.

6. The Benue South Senatorial District senator, Abba Moro, has complained of the outbreak of a strange disease in the Beni State Obi Local Government Area

In a movement sponsored on Thursday, Moro said that the first victims, Glück Ogbu, Onah Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo and Andy Edu, to be affected by the disease all died immediately within 48 hours of contact with the undiagnosed disease.

7. The federal government of Nigeria has reduced the visa application fee for US citizens from $ 180 to $ 160.

Muhammad Babandede, the general comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said the discount was due to a visa reciprocity fee review imposed on Nigeria last August.

8. The governor of Ondo, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has announced that the recruitment forms for Operation Amotekun will be ready next week.

The governor, who spoke about his special advisor on security issues, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said recruitment for the operational process had started.

9. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, blamed the northern elites for Thursday that some young people let go of “Operation Shege Ka Fasa”.

He urged the governors of the northern states to address the security challenges in the region and not to install security equipment.

10. Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, has set up a 56-member constitutional review committee chaired by Ovie Omo-Agege, Vice-President of the Senate.

The committee, which opened during Thursday’s plenary session, is made up of all eight key officials, one senator from each of the 36 states and two members from each of the six geopolitical zones, including chairman Yahaya Abdullahi. Deputy Senate Chairman Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi; Chairman of the Senate Minority, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Philip Aduda and others.