Hello! Here is today’s summary of Nigerian newspapers

1. The state of Benue, headed by Governor Samuel Ortom, has approved 30,000 new minimum wages for state officials.

Ortom’s labor advisor, Hon. Ode Enyi said Ortom has approved the N30. 999k at a meeting on Thursday.

2. Ms. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, revealed that the implementation of the value added tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.5% would take effect on February 1.

Ahmed said this at the inauguration on Thursday of the president and board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja.

3. President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Friday for London to attend the first UK-Africa investment summit to be held on Monday 20 January 2020.

Organized by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the event, organizers say, should bring together African leaders, international business leaders and heads of international organizations “to create new partnerships that will generate more investment and jobs “for the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

4. President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Buhari’s appointment of Obiorah was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

5. The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared 716.298 billion naira at the three levels of government for the month of December 2019.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Isa Dutse, declared that the federal government received 287.929 billion naira, the state governments obtained 191.302 billion naira and the local councils have received 143.698 billion naira.

6. Governor Nyesom Wike approved payment of the minimum monthly salary of N 30,000 for public service employees in Rivers State.

A statement from the Information and Communication Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, said that approval of the N30,000 minimum wage is accompanied by consequential wage adjustments approved by the federal government.

7. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Nigeria and the majority of other African countries were not yet ready for the implementation of the ECOWAS single currency, “Eco”, in 2020.

Onyeama, who told reporters in Abuja on Thursday in an interview with journalists, said that Nigeria’s position on the single currency had been approved by member states of the Economic Community of African States. ‘West (ECOWAS).

On Friday, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) sounded the alarm about what he described as the attempt by Amotekun managers to accept birth certificates registered only in churches as one of the prerequisites for eligibility for recruitment into the security services.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC, said the group was not allergic to any state or region taking measures to alleviate the effect of the security problems Nigeria is currently facing, he said, the approach must be transparent, reassuring, inclusive and include evidence. of good intention.

9. The Minister of State for Labor and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) a very serious opposition.

Keyamo said this while condemning the PDP’s reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that removed Emeka Ihedioha from the post of governor of Imo State.

10. Suspected armed bandits on Thursday killed 14 people in an attack in the village of Babban Rafi, Gwalli district of the Gummi local government sector, Zamfara state.

A source in the village of Barikin Daji, who sought to remain anonymous, said that the bandits traveled to the village in motorcycles of more than 40 people around 9 a.m.