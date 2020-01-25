Nigerian newspaper: 10 things to know this Saturday morning

Hello! Here is today’s summary of Nigerian newspapers:

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, provided Nigerians with high security and fair conditions before today’s new election in 28 federal and state constituencies. He also ordered a complete security arrangement for all INEC offices and facilities in the eleven (11) affected States of the country. IGP Adamu, however, enjoins politicians and candidates to stand for election as well as voters, to ensure strict compliance with the rule of law. This was included in a statement signed Friday in Abuja by the Force’s public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba.

2. President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Advisor on Media and Advertising, Femi Adesina, struck the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following her reaction to the murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram, where she accused the President Muhammadu Buhari for not doing enough. Adesina in a Facebook article on Friday accused Christian leaders of calling Buhari “anti-Christian”, also accusing CAN of not being honest and doing the opposite of what God (the master) teaches .

3. President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Abuja, assured that even if it could take a little longer than expected, the nation would surely put the problems of the unrest in the northeast in order and move forward. Speaking at the reception of Janez Lenarcic, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management at State House, President Buhari said if the country could wage a 30-month civil war and be reorganized , it would be wrong to think that Nigeria cannot win the war against the insurgency.

4. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) on Friday deplored Nigeria’s latest ranking in the Transparency International (TI) corruption index. Nigeria was ranked 146 out of 180 countries on the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, losing two places in one year. The Ohanaeze Youth Council, in a statement signed by its president, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to imprison people whose actions have given Nigeria a bad image, including governors, ministers, senators and other high-ranking people considered untouchable.

5. The FCT police commissioner, CP Bala Ciroma, condemned the murder of one of the officers of his command in Ushafa, Abuja. DSP Anjuguri Manzah, police public relations officer, said Friday evening that the action had been carried out by a crowd. Unidentified people, while trying to prevent police from arresting Moses Peter, aka Dogo, a wanted murder suspect, attacked and killed ASP Eric Isaiah at the palace of the chief of Ushafa in the regional council from Bwari on January 23, around 9 p.m. While describing the act as barbaric and unpatriotic, the police commissioner promised that the policeman’s killers should be arrested and brought to justice.

6. The Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Kaduna explained on Friday why a significant number of cadets were removed from the academy and others demoted. The Academy’s public relations officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, who confirmed the withdrawals in a statement, said that some lacked discipline and general conduct. Major Abdullahi, who remained silent on the number of cadets involved, said that the relegation and withdrawal of cadets followed the conduct of the Academy’s periodic file on all cadets aimed at preserving discipline and improving administration General.

7. The governors elected on the platform of the Progressive Congress, APC, reach a consensus on the best strategy to combat insecurity in their respective states. Many governors are also content with “community policing,” according to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State. Lalong revealed it on Friday in Abuja at the first quarterly meeting of the governance committee of the PGF Governors’ Progressive Forum governance program.

8. Less than 12 hours before the resumption of elections in the Essien Udim local government region of Akwa Ibom State, the Progressive Congress of the CPA, in the state, announced its decision to withdraw from the race. He alleged a perceived bias from the electoral arbitrator, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state. Friday evening, during a press conference at the party secretariat in Uyo, the president of the party, Mr. Ini Okopido, declared at the same time the senator Godswill Akpabio whose candidacy was replaced by Ekperikpe Ekpo for the election of senatorial district and Nse Ntuen for the electoral district Essien Udim. will not participate in the elections.

9. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the southwest governors were ready to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whole concept of security equipment, Amotekun, and why it was urgent to do so. Governor Akerelodu told reporters in Abuja on Friday morning that the meeting with Buhari would have already taken place without his trip to the UK last week.

10. Five young men are said to have gone mad after drinking herbs mixed with gin affectionately called “Kaikai” in the community of Omuakwuru in Igboo-Etche, in the local government area of ​​Etche, in Rivers State. The victims, who are young men from the community, took drugs while going to the funeral of one of their elders, Blessing Wokowa. The report said the boys began to behave badly immediately after ingestion of the root mixed with local dry gin made by one of the young men. Police in Igbo-Etche said they had launched a manhunt for the main culprit.