Nigerian government reveals new plan for public servants

The federal government committed Tuesday to equip public servants with the skills and technical capacity to successfully support data-driven decision-making.

Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the acting head of the Federation’s public service (HOCSF), revealed it in Abuja during a workshop on the applicability of efficiency in the international public service (InCiSE).

“The role played by an effective public service in determining the progress and prosperity of a country cannot be overstated,” she said.

“An efficient public service guarantees socio-economic stability and prosperity, while an ineffective public service causes countries to drown in the quagmire of instability and abject poverty,” she said.

According to Yemi-Esan, one of the main challenges in assessing the effectiveness of the public service in a given country is that the functions of the public service are not always directly comparable to those of other organizations.

The HOCSF AG stressed the need for global comparisons of government and public service activities, which provide standards that have helped determine the effectiveness of the public service in various countries.

“It is on this note that the InCiSE index was developed to define efficiency more broadly, using a wide range of existing international data sources to bring together a set of indicators,” added Yemi- Esan.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari advised officials to view the audit as a means of improving their performance, not a threat.

Declaring open the second edition of the conference of general auditors in Nigeria, Buhari challenged the auditors to comply with the code of professional conduct governing their operations, while ensuring a timely and quality review of the financial performance of public officials .