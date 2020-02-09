Nigerian father shames pastor who allegedly tries to sleep with his daughter (+ video)

A drama occurred in a church in the United States after a Nigerian father claimed that the pastor tried to sleep with his daughter.

This man stormed the church building to embarrass a pastor when he accused him of wanting to sleep with his daughter.

The name of the church is First Christ Apostolic Church and their service was interrupted as a result of the incident.

The pastor was excitedly seen in the viral video when some parishioners tried to save the situation.

The man also accused the pastor of having allegedly slept with his wife.

In the video you could hear this angry man saying:

“You cheated on my wife, you still want to cheat on my daughter.”

Here is the viral video below;

with his daughter after supposedly sleeping with his wife in the United States

Source: www.ghgossip.com

