Nigerian Couples Talking of the Internet While Tying the Knot Without Wedding Reception (Photos)

We came across the wedding photos of a newly married Nigerian couple and the amazing thing is that they did the wedding without reception.

These two have now been celebrated and celebrated on social media because they got married without a wedding reception for their guests.

READ ALSO: Ifu Ennada publishes photos without makeup while flaunting her natural new hairstyle

After what we had gathered, the two decided to take their vows without the normal wedding celebrations.

READ ALSO: From Abuja, the London-bound plane is reportedly fighting to land at Heathrow Airport in high winds

This story was shared by a Facebook user named Ugwu Kelvin. Sharing photos of the ceremony, he wrote;

READ ALSO: PHOTO: Nollywood Queen, Genevieve Nnaji rocks one of the most exquisite dresses for the Women In Hollywood Conference

“Today’s wedding between Augustus and Vivian in the Catholic Church of St. Denis, Bariga, was very different in a very cool and sweet way. The bride and groom were beautifully dressed. A friend of mine, Edith Kush, did the makeup for the bride. The wedding took place with the bride and groom, who lovingly exchanged their vows. That was the highlight of the whole.

READ ALSO: The most beautiful girl in the world, Jare is said to be on the runway at London Fashion Week

The food and souvenir were beautifully packed together and distributed to everyone who came immediately after the fair. They had the cake cut right on the church door. No reception. No hall. No Mc. No DJ. No event planner. No aseobi. No bridal procession. Only the essential. Before 1 p.m. everyone was on the way home and to their other shops, including the couple. On Sunday they will come to Thanksgiving after they have married without stress. “

READ ALSO: The newlywed couple is the first Nigerian couple to successfully complete the Lagos marathon

Check out the photos below.

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments