Nigerian actor Mike Ezuronye undergoes eye surgery.

Reports reaching us on GhGossip.com indicate that Nigerian actor Mike Ezuronye has undergone a successful eye surgery.

In an Instagram post, Mike shared a photo of his operated eyes at the theater and gave details of his operation.

According to popular movie star, the growth encroached on the pupil of both eyes due to the harsh production lights during filming.

On the advice of friends, he decided to go for surgery to correct the anomaly before going blind, although he was afraid of the bones before making the decision.

He wrote:

Forgive being reluctant but just to share..Many do not know what we are going through during our work (FILM CREATION) ..

Had a growth invading the pupil of both eyes because the overexposure to the film HARSH Production LIGHTS over the years … (Heard looking too long in your TELEPHONE / COMPUTER also endangers one). Advised to do the surgery, I was afraid …

After the surgery, for more than 8 hours, I was blind because my eyes were demanded hermetically closed, hermetically closed by the team of ophthalmologist doctors.

These made me appreciate more the GIFT of the sight that GOD gave me … Goshhhh that I could never take for granted .. Frightening experience … But GOD is always faithful … The surgery of Vlad was SUCCESSFUL and I will be back very soon in my work and my passion…

See screenshot below;

We wish him a speedy recovery.