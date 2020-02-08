Nigeria would be dead – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special advisor on media and public relations, said Nigeria would have died if he had not been elected rector in 2015.

According to Adesina, Boko Haram terrorists had already conquered the entire north and traveled south before Buhari intervened.

Adesina’s allegation was included in an article entitled “Uncertainty: What Buhari did and does” and was sent to DAILY POST on Friday evening.

“Every time he lists the three government priorities, President Muhammadu Buhari follows the same order: we will secure the country because you must first secure a country or an institution before you can manage it efficiently. We will revitalize the economy and create jobs, especially for our young people, and then we will fight corruption, ”he began.

“The above arrangement shows the priority that the President gives to security, law and order in the country.”

Adesina wondered why some of those he called “naysayers” would not remember past successes with every breakdown in the country.

According to him, they will “scream and cry as if nothing is being done.”

He said a lot has been done in terms of security and is still being done by the Buhari government.

The President’s senior advisor recalled that when President Buhari came in May 2015, he hit a country that was almost in disarray “with bombs that explode like fireworks every day.”

He said: “The Boko Haram uprising celebrated in the northeast, northwest and north-center when Abuja, the federal capital, was bombed after a bomb attack.

“There was Nyanya 1, Nyanya 2, the United Nations building, police headquarters, a number of shopping centers, churches, mosques and many others, all bombed, killing many people.”

Adesina said Kogi state was almost overrun by the insurgents, and from there they were directed to the southwest, from where they would host a bivouac in the south. “And the country would have disappeared. Dead. Forgotten. “

Adesina said Buhari’s decision to move the Boko Haram War command center to Maiduguri, Borno state, which was the epicenter of the uprising, saved Nigeria.

“Boko Haram was driven from Abuja, north-central, north-west, Yobe and Adamawa and circumscribed in the Sambisa forest. Their last stand, Camp Zero, soon fell, and since then they have been scattered like sheep without shepherds.

“They mingled with the civilian population and launched cowardly atavistic attacks. They have been degraded, but just like a burned snake that has not yet been decapitated, they still retain the ability to do evil. But can you compare what used to be? Not at all.

“But some people have short memories. They say that not much is being done to combat the insecurity of the Buhari government. For real? “, He added.

However, the president’s adjutant admitted that many other boundaries of uncertainty were opened:

He noted that banditry, ransom kidnapping, clashes between communities, clashes between farmers and shepherds, and many others had emerged.

But he claimed that “the baby who says the mother won’t sleep won’t sleep at all, either.”

Adesina said the Nigerian military was shattered before Buhari’s arrival, adding that they were poorly equipped, poorly trained, poorly motivated, and had already run away from the front.

He said the first thing the president did was restore morale through retooling, retraining and improving wages and benefits, and that “it affects both the police and the military.”