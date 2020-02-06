Nigeria reduces the visa application fee for US citizens

The federal government of Nigeria has reduced the visa application process for US citizens from $ 180 to $ 160.

NAN reports that this was included in a memo called NIS / HQ / CGI / 806/7 and was addressed to the Permanent Secretary at the State Department.

The old amount was $ 160 as a visa fee and $ 20 as a “processing and purpose fee”.

Muhammad Babandede, the general comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said the discount was due to a visa reciprocity fee review imposed on Nigeria last August.

The decision is one of the four decisions against Africa’s most populous country in eight months.

In the letter, the NUS urged all Nigerian missions in the United States to immediately implement the new visa fees payable by U.S. citizens.

“Our mission is to provide frequent short-stay recipients with a visa for multiple-entry visas for up to two years,” he said.