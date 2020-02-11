Nigeria: Igbo groups praise Ohanaezes position on uncertainty

Two Igbo groups, Igbo Peoples Congress (IPC) and Igbo Aborigenes (IA), praised the leadership of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for their soothing resolutions at the Imeobi meeting in Enugu last Sunday, which decided the Igbo’s ingenuity Use self-defense against security threats.

This was included in a press release signed jointly by the General Presidents, Pastor Okey Colbert (IPC) and Comrade Chidi Obisike (IA), which was made available to DAILY POST in Umuahia on Tuesday morning.

The groups warned anyone planning to cause security breaches in the Igbo country out of their own interest before they are fully suppressed.

They expressed their satisfaction that Ohanaeze Ndigbo fulfilled his duty to his citizens and praised the members of Imeobi for their determination and position regarding the security challenges that shook some parts of Nigeria.

The group also suggested that the bravery of Ndigbo that was shown during the Biafrank War was still intact and should not be denied by anyone.

DAILY POST recalls that Ohanaeze Ndigbo said on Sunday that it would defend every single soul in Igbo land against threats.

This happened on the same day that the Southeast Governors’ Forum unveiled further plans for its regional security network.

Ohanaeze decided during Imeobi (the group’s highest decision-making body) that the people of the zone would protect themselves from now on.

In a statement made after the meeting, which was read out by Ohanaeze President John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said: “We have carefully examined and discussed the lonely agenda of the meeting, namely” Security in Ala Igbo “Mit deeply Concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the Southeast and across the country, the Assembly decided:

Ohanaeze hereby categorically declares that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch her people be slaughtered.

“This ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

“Ohaneze hereby appoints, activates and leads the Council of Elders, which is made up of respected Igbo personalities and leaders to immediately win the governors of the State of Ohaneze to the current security challenges.

“Ohaneze finally reminds Ndigbo that there has been a security problem in our history in Nigeria: with all of these, our determination to protect our homeland and our families from attackers has never waned, and we have always relied on our ingenuity and leave our vigilance to ensure our survival. Let’s take nobody for granted. Ohaneze said