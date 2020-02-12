Nigeria has lost one of the African music fathers – Ebenezer Obey mourns Olaiya

Ebenezer Obey, an experienced Nigerian musician, mourned on Wednesday for Victor Olaiya, the legend of highlife music.

Obey said this in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the music legend had lived a life worthy of imitation.

The Crooner “Baby Jowo” died at the age of 89 after a short illness on Wednesday afternoon in the teaching hospital of the University of Lagos (LUTH).

Obey described Olaiya as a good leader who made a significant contribution to the growth of the Nigerian and African entertainment industry and provided good examples that should be mimicked.

He urged the younger musicians to imitate the late Olaiya in order to make remarkable progress in the industry.

According to him, the late Olaiya remained focused, hard-working and committed to his career.

“Nigeria lost one of the African fathers of high life music. He has contributed his quota to the development of the entertainment industry and I pray that his soul will rest in peace and God will comfort his family.

“Olaiya was a very serious person who projected high life music around the world.

“He is indeed a man to be emulated. He was later redirected to do business and he was also a successful businessman, ”said Obey

Olaiya retired from his musical career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”, “Pambotoriboto” among others