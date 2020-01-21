Niger Delta activists attack PANDEF for refusing to negotiate with Buhari government

The Avengers of the Reformed Niger Delta, RNDA, condemned the decision of the Niger Delta Alumni Forum (PANDEF) to stop all forms of negotiation with the federal government on behalf of the Niger Delta region.

RNDA described the PANDEF decision as “absurd, meaningless and shameful”.

The militant group said that PANDEF “had failed to resolve the problems of underdevelopment affecting the region’s long-neglected populations and was therefore not empowered to enter into negotiations with the federal government on behalf of the residents of the country. Niger Delta “.

RNDA, in coalition with nine other militant groups, said this in a statement signed yesterday by its chief, self-proclaimed major general Johnmark Ezon-Ebi AKA Obama in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state.

Militant groups said: “The statement attributes to PANDEF that it will no longer enter into negotiations with the government on behalf of the Niger Delta as absurd, meaningless and shameful, saying it should not be taken seriously by the federal government and the region. .

“PANDEF is made up of people with anti-Niger Delta tendencies who have held the region ransom for practical development.”

RNDA insisted that PANDEF had long since dissolved in the region and no longer had the power or authority to enter into any form of negotiation with the federal government.

He added that their main objective was to promote violence and the crisis in the Niger Delta stream in others to enable them to earn money from the federal government on behalf of negotiating with the government on behalf of militant groups. agitated.