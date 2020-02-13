Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 on Amazon: buy the sweetest pieces

Scroll to view more pictures

As the ice begins to thaw and we are approaching the beginning of spring, many of us find that our cabinets need a thorough refresher. I’m not saying that I was looking for an excuse to do some shopping, but if I was, there will be a new drop of clothes with a wardrobe update on it. Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 is on Amazon and I might not be willing to give up my entire paycheck. While the celebrity has already released pieces on the House of Harlow website and through REVOLVE, an entire collection is now available on Amazon. For all Amazon Prime members (and frankly, who isn’t yet?), This also means free shipping within a day – and you can even try the parts at home for seven days before you buy them. It is a shopping dream come true.

Richie’s line of clothing, jewelry, and accessories may be called House of Harlow 1960, but every piece on Amazon has a mood of the 80s. For those of you who often look for the perfect find on the shelves in vintage stores, you can now scroll and order the perfect looks from the comfort of your bed from the comfort of your bed. But don’t get me wrong. Although these pieces are definitely inspired by the 80s, they are far from outdated. Every piece is trending for 2020 and you’re sure to get compliments wherever you wear this collection.

From jackets that make you feel ready to take over your BFF’s boardroom and birthday dinner, to dresses that are suitable for a red carpet, this Amazon fashion collection by Nicole Richie is here to seriously embellish your wardrobe. Below you can buy our favorite pieces from the House of Harlow 1960 collection. Start here and then meander through the entire Amazon collection to see all of the amazing pieces on offer. Just take all my money, Nicole Richie!

House of Harlow 1960 Enrita jacket for women

House of Harlow 1960 women’s Chiara pants

House of Harlow 1960 Gloria blouse for women

House of Harlow 1960 Silvia Top for women

House of Harlow 1960 Floriana women’s maxi dress

House of Harlow 1960 Cullen lady’s mantle

House of Harlow 1960 ELLE O ring bag for women

House of Harlow 1960 Chandra blouse for women

