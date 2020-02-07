Nicki Minaj shares new song “Yikes”

Do you remember last year when Nicki Minaj said she would retire to “have her family” and how nobody thought her spare time would last?

Well, we were right. After a three-month break on social media, Minaj has returned with her first new single of the year, “Yikes”. She teased the track on Instagram a few days ago and got a rush of backlash across a certain worrying line: “Everything you are, Rosa Parks, um, get up.” Yes indeed!

TMZ reports that Anita Peek, executive director of the Rosa & Raymond Parks Institute, said the bus boy kotter would be “extremely hurt” by the lyrics if she were alive today to hear it. The fans were also dissatisfied, especially since the clip of the track first appeared on Park’s birthday.

Apart from the controversy, “Yikes” Minaj is the least compelling. With the exception of a lively, spoken introduction, its delivery is free of emotions. “Yikes, I play day and you do it for life / Yikes, you clown, you do it for likes,” she says politely in the chorus, about a minimalist beat that could belong to any rapper. “Yikes” feels anonymous and boring; it just confirms that the versatility of their Pink Friday days has dried up. It’s time for Minaj to hand over the torch.

