Nicki Minaj says that Prince Harry is “real man” before leaving the royal family

Nicki Minaj has thrown her support behind Prince Harry for his decision to leave the royal family for his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Queen singer, 37, revealed her thoughts about the duke and duchess who are retiring as senior royals – and she had nothing but praise for Harry.

She said about Apple Queen’s Queen Queen: “Now I want to go into something. Who thinks it’s cool that the girl Meghan Markle has left the UK with her husband?

“Can I just say what I think about it so quickly? Kudos to him. Is it William or Harry? I do not know. Harry, thank you.

“Kudos to Harry because let me tell you something, and this is what I like about my husband, real men always say a happy woman a happy life. That’s what real men say. “

Nicki admitted that she finds it attractive when men put their partner over everything, revealing that that’s how her husband, Kenneth Petty, treats her.

She added: “It is so attractive, as if it excites me. It’s like putting your wife first and knowing that she is always comfortable and happy.

“And what happened to Princess Diana, we don’t need a redo or re-run. You feel me Everyone knows that I love Princess Diana and if you are bullied in the media and you are sick of this and you just wanted to marry the man you loved, then to God yes, he should help you get the f * * Get out of there. “

Nicki also admitted that, although she does not know what “the Queen’s house looks or smells like”, but that if she moved to the palace, she would want everything brand new and not old furniture.

Meghan and Harry have avoided many headlines in recent weeks as they began their new life in Canada with their son, Archie – and the sounds of it might make Nicki Minaj live on with a housewarming gift.





