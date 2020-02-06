Nicki Minaj says she shouldn’t tweet, focuses on Meek Mill Beef

Image: Getty

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to give an actually candid interview. On Wednesday, Minaj participated in a one-hour Q&A at the Pollstar Live conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, organized (for some reason) by her manager Irving Azoff, Variety reports. As always, she was perhaps unwise, which led to a really interesting conversation, in which she realized that she should not tweet anymore – good advice for everyone.

In the interview she talked about getting a hot back and forth with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill (on Wednesday via Twitter), holding a whole series of allegations of abuse and started after Minaj saw that Meek liked a meme to mock her husband Kenneth Petty:

“Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I think, why the hell did I …? Every time. But it’s a good lesson to know how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like to give myself a chat in my head, like, okay, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have done that. You have learned your lesson again. How often have I learned that lesson? So I gave myself that conversation today, sir. ”

She added that she tweet about her retirement last year she really should have taken a break on social media:

“Again, another time I shouldn’t have had social media on my phone. That’s why I haven’t had any social media on my phone in recent months. I recently put it back in my phone; I’m about to get it back … Have you noticed that when you remove social media from your phone, you feel happier or more at peace as a person? You should really try. I promise you. Because it is too much of just nonsense and nothing and look at what everyone is doing and compare yourself with people. If you have a great life. We wake up in the morning (and) we are good. And then we go on social media and make ourselves depressed. “

She also said she was ashamed of some of the songs in her repertoire:

“I wish I had never recorded” Anaconda “before. I like the video, but uhhh … My first solo song ever on Billboard was “Your Love.” “I love the video, but I hate the song. I can go on. I hate” Starships. “I mean, like ewww -” starships were meant to fly “? I was like that, why did I do that?”

As someone who is ashamed of every blog I have ever written, I can deal with it on a spiritual level. Read more about the interview here.

