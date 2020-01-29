Nicki Minaj Returns To Music In New Collaboration With Meghan Trainor

Despite announcing her retirement last year to focus on being a newlywed and potentially starting a family, Nicki Minaj has officially returned to music – and her loyal fans can thank pop star Meghan Trainor.

Nicki Minaj had her Barbz in a craving when she posted a snippet of a new song titled “Nice To Meet Ya” without giving any context about what they could expect other than the date release January 31st.

Well, after a while it was officially announced and courtesy of Meghan Trainor, known for her hit song “All About That Bass.” Meghan didn’t seem to have to wait another few days to announce the news and instead took to social media to clarify.

Posting to his Twitter account, he wrote:

“Rumors are true #NiceToMeetYa featuring my QUEEN @ NICKIMINAJ … out on Friday!”

Meghan’s album, “Treat Myself,” was also reported to be dropping the same day. This is probably some of the much needed positive news surrounding Nicki Minaj, as numerous reports revolve around her older sister Jelani Maraj, who was recently sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for raping her 11-year-old daughter.

So far, Nicki’s comment has not been released on her sister’s sentence and it is unlikely she will do so, as she has been private about it since her arrest and trial began.

We are sure Nicki’s dedicated fans will make sure her new collab gets a lot of love for both streaming and radio services.

