Nicki Minaj launches new single “Yikes”

Nicki Minaj made headlines last year when they suddenly announced plans to retire and start a family. But it seems that she has a different view of what retirement actually means. After spreading the news and shaking Barbz around the world, the rap queen dropped a lot of collabs. She worked with everyone from Ariana Grande and normani (“Bad to you”) too Meghan Trainor And KAROL G ( “Tusa”). Today (February 7th) she joins the New Music Friday cast with a solo song titled “Yikes”. No, it’s not the lead single to their highly anticipated fifth album.

However, it prepares the scene for something to follow. And the track proves with certainty that the superstar has not lost its spark. It’s also a nice distraction from Twitter that she and ex spat out Meek Mill came in earlier this week. Nicki then delivers some predictably boastful bars about trap beats. “Yikes. I play day and you for life. Yikes. You are a clown, you do it for preferences, ”she mocks. After working in an interview with people like “Anaconda”, “Starships” and “Your Love” recently, we can assume that this is an indication of what to expect on a new album. Whenever it arrives … In the meantime, press “Yikes”.

