Nicki Minaj Is Still The Queen on Fiery New Single ‘Yikes’

Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for billboard

Nicki Minaj is back with her first single from 2020, “Yikes.”

The fiery new track reminds Minaj to be “the king of the king.” The rapper teased the track earlier during a Pollstar Live event in Los Angeles, and confirmed that the single is only a promo release for the first official single of her upcoming project.

Minaj hinted that after the release of her fifth studio album, she toured and told fans that she was “excited to hit the road again.”

Moses Sumney – “Cut Me”

The release of part one of Moses Sumney’s græ – it arrives February 21 – is just around the corner and for his new album the singer has dropped “Cut Me”.

The new track comes after the release of previous singles “Me in 20 Years” and “Virile”. The second half of Græ is expected to fall in May.

Meek Mill ft. Justin Timberlake – “Faith”

Meek Mill works together with Justin Timberlake for a triumphant new song ‘Believe’.

Mill and Timberlake play the lead role in the dramatic video, which takes viewers into the life of an imprisoned man and female boxer as they struggle to make their dreams come true.

Kamaiyah ft. Trina – “Set It Up”

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has tagged Miami’s Trina for the new single ‘Set It Up’.

The song comes on the heels after the announcement of Kamaiyah’s new mixtape Got It Made. In the video for ‘Set It Up’, Kamaiyah and Trina see men for ransom, cause chaos in the city and fight everyone who gets in the way.

Victoria Monét – “Moment”

The steamy new slow jam from Victoria Monét ‘Moment’ is certainly a moment.

The track arrived on Thursday, along with an interview between the singer and Zane Lowe from Apple Music. The singer told Lowe that “Moment” was the first single she completed for her upcoming project.

She also discussed how being bisexual made her more comfortable and vulnerable in her music: “I used to feel that I had to respond to how society would feel that is correct by using pronouns like ‘he’ or ‘him’ use in music. [Now] I feel that I cannot use them or say “she” or “her”. I feel a little more comfortable expressing that. And I have had conversations with family, so it goes deeper than just music, I just feel at ease. ”

Dej Loaf – “Bubbly”

Dej Loaf is back with the new single ‘Bubbly’.

The rapper was very quiet throughout 2019, but it looks like she’s ready to steal the spotlight in 2020. “Bubbly” sees Loaf melodically rapping about parties with girls who “love my energy” and rushing to the top.

Loaf is ready to deliver new music soon, Sell Sole II, the follow-up to her mix-up mix tape Sell Sole.

SUBJECTS: Entertainment The playlist dej loaf kamaiyah moses sumney Nicki Minaj trina