Nicki Minaj informs about the upcoming album and shares a section of the new single

Nicki Minaj has been quiet lately and hasn’t reported much about life and career since the end of the last season of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio last year. But in a live Q&A at today’s Pollstar live event, the rapper and singer gave some new information on various aspects of her life, including her social media use, the Grammys, her retirement, and what fans expect from her upcoming fifth album can. When she spoke about her retirement, she stressed that her announcement that she was leaving the music was one of the times when she “shouldn’t have tweeted” and that she subsequently deleted all of her social media from her cell phone in order to get her away to make such hasty proclamations.

Later in the discussion, she gave emerging artists some advice that they shouldn’t make the little things work up a sweat and instead focus on a bigger picture. Minaj also mentioned that a new promo single will be released this week, ahead of the first official single from her fifth album. At the end of the questions and answers, part of the single was played on the loudspeaker system of the event location. Watch the Q&A footage and song preview below.

Excerpt from a new track that Nicki tickled on Friday #PollstarLive pic.twitter.com/P8w3Dofpih

– Andrew Hampp (@ahampp), February 6, 2020

Nicki on what to expect from NM5 #PollstarLive pic.twitter.com/X7BCv9Hgxb

– Andrew Hampp (@ahampp), February 6, 2020

Nicki on the Travis cattle and her so-called retirement #PollstarLive pic.twitter.com/vTiYFnLGEE

– Andrew Hampp (@ahampp), February 6, 2020

Nicki’s advice to younger artists #pollstarlive pic.twitter.com/kElVOwr8BJ

– Andrew Hampp (@ahampp), February 6, 2020

Nicki at this year’s Grammys #pollstarlive @pollstar pic.twitter.com/pOCbpwzPH5

– Andrew Hampp (@ahampp), February 6, 2020

, @ NICKIMINAJ confirms that #Yikes is just a promo single and will be released tonight or tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QcXVBrvlZW

– Access Minaj (@AccessMinaj) February 6, 2020