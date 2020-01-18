Nick Suzuki is the future of the Montreal Canadiens

It has been a roller coaster of a season for Montreal Canadiens fans. A joyful part and two painful parts. But the good thing about hockey is that losing doesn’t necessarily mean that a team is bad. The nature of hockey puts the fate of a team in the hands of the hockey gods, or luck if you prefer.

So even at times when the Canadiens ’season seems almost dead, we can find some very good performances among the rubble of failure. For me, the biggest positive for the Canadians is the young Nick Suzuki.

Nick Suzuki is a revelation

If you follow me on Twitter, you know I can go a little too far in my love for the Suzuki game. But I’ve been watching this team since Guy Lafleur and Bob Gainey took the ice, and I haven’t had that feeling about a rookie in a long time.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is not without irony that he arrives on this list from another organization, because he has this je ne sais quoi that has escaped the amateur screening of Canadians for a very long time; a screening staff who seems to have prioritized physical capacity like speed and the right attitude found in players like Brendan Gallagher. I am not saying that it is a bad strategy, but only that it is a notable concentration that results in a certain type of player.

Okay. I will say it.

Nick Suzuki reminds me of Steve Yzerman.

– Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) November 1, 2019

Suzuki is not of this mold. His style is subtle. He doesn’t have lightning speed or take a ridiculous amount of punishment in front of the net to scratch and scratch to score chances. You have to be very careful to see that it rarely goes out of position, it does not outdo itself in desperation to recover a loose puck, it does not compromise its control and its balance during turns and turns, and it is not to be eliminated during puck battles because it is elusive and intelligent.

His vision is limitless. His misses and ability to get the puck on his teammates’ sticks at the right time is something the Canadiens haven’t seen since the 2007-08 season, when Alex Kovalev scored 84 points. He is calm under pressure, much like Canadian superstar goalkeeper Carey Price. His IQ is out of the charts.

Suzuki is already a difference maker

Of course, you want statistical evidence. Below is a table that traces all of the NHL attackers on defense (defined by expected ice 5v5 goals against) and offensive ability (defined as all situation points every 60 minutes). You can see that Suzuki is well located in the Difference Maker quadrant, with performances similar to Matt Duchene and Clayton Keller. Of all the Canadiens’ strikers, only Nick Cousins ​​has a better 5: 5 expected goal rate than Suzuki, but Suzuki offers a better attacking punch.

Suzuki’s defensive conscience is the source of the confidence that head coach Claude Julien has placed in him. This is why the rookie’s confidence was able to flourish and his attacking game developed.

His numbers are good, but when you add a little context, his story is even more impressive. It’s his rookie season. He made the jump from the junior right to the NHL without stopping at the miners. It was not scratched once. He avoided collapse or loss of confidence. He did not take “rookie” penalties. He has barely played half a season but is on the ice like a five-year veteran. And these fine statistics have been accumulated mainly with the last six teammates and the inconsistent power play time, often set aside in favor of the veterans. A closer look at its underlying statistics using Waveintel’s VERSUS PLAYER analysis tool uncovers interesting details.

The untapped potential of Suzuki

For the purposes of this exercise, I use Duchene as a comparable. (For more information on how to interpret all the details of the VERSUS PLAYER report, visit waveintel.org.)

Although the two players have similar individual statistics, Duchene has 31 points and Suzuki has 27 points, the Canadiens’ rookie has a much less advantageous deployment. Duchene has exactly one minute more power play time per game and is deployed exclusively in the attacking zone, while Suzuki has a more even distribution of zone starts. Both players are very good at power play, but Suzuki has better score rates and it outperforms its expected individual goal rates, which can make one think of a special player with the ability to score without the need for a good luck scoring, or it could just be good luck given the small sample size. My eye test is on the side of him being a special player rather than being lucky, as you may have guessed.

Will Suzuki become this elusive number one center absent from Canadian programming for what seems eternal? Maybe not, but it is these qualities – IQ, elusiveness, calm – that make him an intriguing prospect; one who could possibly fulfill the dreams of Canadian fans.