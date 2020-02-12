Nick Saban played a crucial role in hiring Mel Tucker as head coach in Michigan State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sport

When the Michigan State Spartans looked around to replace Mark Dantonio, they called their former head coach Nick Saban. The Spartans reportedly wanted advice from Saban about who should become their next head coach and he was happy to oblige.

Saban, who served as the Michigan State Defensive Coordinator (1983-’87) and Head Coach (1995-’99), offered a strong recommendation for Mel Buffettoes head coach Mel Tucker, according to The Detroit News.

Tucker worked with Saban in Michigan State and during stops with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. He got his first chance to become a head coach last season in Colorado and the program ended with 5-7.

Saban was reportedly lyrical about Tucker’s ability to recruit, emphasizing his ties with the talented South, and mentioned 48-year-old experience with collegiate and NFL level coaching.

While Tucker initially refused an interview with the state of Michigan, he eventually changed his mind. Now he will coach at a larger program with his previous salary doubled and Saban’s coaching boom becomes even more impressive.