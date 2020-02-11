Nick Leng and Chester Watson take a cosmic journey on “Plastic Moon”

South African-born Los Angeles-based artist Nick Leng built his reputation for softly psychedelic music – echo-laden, polyphonic, relaxed songs that sound more like a micro can than a full-blown freak out. But his latest single, “Plastic Moon,” a collaboration with hip-hop artist Chester Watson, who premiered above, is the sound of a musician who absorbed something stronger than expected to end the journey. Leng’s lonely voice rings in and out and sings “Don’t be shy”, more as a smarter threat than an invitation. Watson’s voice anchors the song, but he’s still out of his body and burned out: “To hear things so differently, it’s cosmic / late at night and always early, it’s poisonous.”

“I was in the midst of some big changes and transitions in my private life when I started working on ‘Plastic Moon’,” Leng wrote in an email to The FADER. “There was a certain color and texture that I wanted to explore musically and an image in my head that in turn inspired the lyrics. From the beginning I had a vision that Chester was on the track. I was a fan for a while from him and his text and artist project. I am honored to have him in this case. ”

“It was wild because I wrote most of the song before I met Nick, and then we met in LA and I finished writing in his place,” added Watson. “His job is very diverse, that was an experience in itself. The mood there was so airy and bright that the sun streamed in, and the mood of the song is lively and a little melancholic, so this unique energy was created in the air. ”

Listen to “Plastic Moon” at the top of the page. The song is from Lemons, Leng’s debut album, will be released on April 24th by SOTA Recordings.