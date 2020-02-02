Nick Lachey has read ‘Not a single word’ from Jessica Simpson’s book

Jessica Simpson has taken the world by storm with her telling ‘Open Book’, where she is very frank and – ahem – open about her relationships in the past, struggles with alcohol abuse and how she found her way through the early constellation. And although it seems like everyone is talking about it, not everyone has read it.

Or is planning to do this, it turns out.

In an interview with Weekly, Jessica’s ex-husband Nick Lachey said, “I have not read a word.” And then, just in case you introduced your wife Vanessa lying in bed reading the book, he added, “We have not both read the book.”

The singer also stressed: “And no, she didn’t reach until it was published.” That is something Jessica has also been quite frank about, although Nick seems to have little to complain about if he ever breaks it open.

Because she wanted to respect her marriage and Nick’s marriage, Jessica was actually quite nice to him and when they talked about the tumultuous four years they spent together as husband and wife.

She said Nick was attracted to her “innocent approach to life with big eyes,” which fans definitely ate during their four years as reality TV on “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”

Perhaps as a cautionary tale for other couples who live their lives in front of a camera, the series actually ran for almost their entire marriage, with the couple applying for divorce in the same year.

And yet Jessica does not seem to have any real hostility toward Nick (or at least no one who shared them).

“I was very young and my success had not really begun,” she said about their early days together. “He knew me as this young, innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young. “

“We meant a lot to each other and will always stay that way,” Jessica continued in her book. “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years. He now has a family and I would never say anything not to respect that.”

She had much harsher words for another famous ex, John Mayer, or at least her response to him. She said she felt incredible pressure and fear and was afraid she was “not smart enough for him,” what led her into alcohol.

“It was the beginning of relying on alcohol to mask my nerves,” she wrote. Jessica has been sober since November 2017.

She also shared one disturbing story about a time when Justin Timberlake came to her house and immediately after she kissed she texted Ryan with Ryan Gosling, revealing that they had a bet going on because they were all children who would kiss her first.

Jessica laughed at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” the past week, but many didn’t find it funny that he made her objective and dehumanized, and did it right for her.

Fans can view all of these stories and more when Jessica Simpson’s “Open Book” is in the bookstore on February 4.

