Nick Kyrgios’ show will have another episode at the Australian Open after he faced a “crazy” five-set clash against Karen Khachanov to beat Rafael Nadal a chance.

For the second consecutive night at Melbourne Park, the final game was reduced to a decisive tiebreaker, and, after Roger Federer’s performance in Houdini against John Millman, Kyrgios won the last three points to the delight of a delirious crowd at Melbourne Arena.

The victory of Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) included the usual mix of the sublime and the ridiculous, which included a series of delicious socks volleys, several tweeners, an underarm kick and a setback winner who cut his hand and resulted in a dispute with the referee for a time violation.

The 24-year-old had led by two sets and one break, and also lost a match point in the tie-break of the third and fourth sets, but somehow he found a way to win after four hours and 26 minutes, the Longest match of his career.

Kyrgios was almost speechless, saying: “Man, I was crazy. I don’t even know what to say right now. That was crazy. I have no words about how I feel.

“I was losing a little mentally, obviously it was not easy to lose the third and fourth having match points.” My support team passed me the line. I thought I was going to lose, honestly. “

The local fans surpassed everything and the final result is the competition that was eagerly awaited since the draw last Thursday, with the task of Kyrgios trying to beat Nadal for the fourth time in eight meetings.

It will be his second clash in the last three major blows after Nadal’s victory at Wimbledon, which received an extra touch of negative comments made on each other, with Kyrgios calling the Spaniard “super salty.”

He said: “I am super excited, honestly. Playing against one of the best tennis players on the central court in your own slam is pretty cool.

“At the end of the day, we are two different players. We make it completely different.

“After Wimbledon, I lost, I was defeated by the best player. I shook his hand, looked into his eyes and said, “Too good.” Regardless of whether we don’t love each other or whatever, I think there is a layer of respect.

“Physically I think I’ll be fine. I have a whole day off tomorrow. I feel like my game is ready to go.”

His tennis philosophies could not be more different and, when asked about the Australian, Nadal said: “I don’t know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion.

Nick Kyrgios plays an aerial shot against Karen Khachanov (Getty Images)

“It is clear, of course, that when he does things that I think are not good, I don’t like him.” When he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour to be bigger, not smaller. “

Kyrgios has been experiencing a rare wave of positivity in his homeland, where he has faced harsh criticism for his indiscretions, thanks to his efforts to lead the tennis response to the forest fire crisis.

And evidence of how attractive he is to fans could be seen in the huge queues that stretch around Melbourne Arena, while two men fighting in the stands had to be treated for safety before the match began.

The only real concern for Kyrgios during the first set was a medical waiting time for the treatment of his left buttock, and he kept his focus infallibly to take the second in a tie-break.

When he led by a break in the third set, it seemed that the finish line was close, but, as with his second round match against Gilles Simon, Kyrgios became too casual and found himself in an almighty fight.

Meanwhile, Nadal took a walk in the sun to beat the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The top favorite did not allow his opponent a single break point and hit 42 winners compared to just seven unforced errors.

“It was my best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt,” he said. “A big difference between today and the previous days. I’ve been serving well, starting to create damage with the right. “

