Nick Jonas thinks of Priyanka Chopra's latest look and we are in awe

For a couple who regularly made headlines in 2019, has been rather calm in this new year. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples and have been serving major relationship goals since they got married in 2018. They often make appearances at events and red carpets and are also often spotted heading for lunch and dinner. dates on the regular. They also show their love for each other with their PDA on social networks and the evenings that go around on social networks.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai where she attended the Umang Show 2020 and, as always, let heads turn in her graceful look. As Priyanka Chopra walked towards the red carpet of the prestigious event, she certainly dropped her jaws and carried all of our bruises in a magnificent blue sari. Actress Isn’t It Romantic was dressed in a silk sari from the fashion house Ekaya in collaboration with Masaba Gupta. She took her Instagram account and shared the look on her page.

Now, it was not only us and all of the Pee Cee fans who enjoyed his look, but my dearest husband, Nick Jonas also loved the look. The crooner Sucker took the comments section of his post and commented on “gorgeous” and appreciated how beautiful his wife was. This is proof that the two are so in love with each other and always serve relationship goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, in which she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in roles key. The film directed by Shonali Bose was released on October 11, 2019. On the other hand, Nick Jonas performed rather well in the film Jumanji: The Next Level last year. He is now ready to perform at the Grammys 2020 with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

