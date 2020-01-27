Nick Jonas appeared at the Grammys With Lettuce in His Teeth

Photo: Getty

Did you hear of something like the Grammys last night? It was apparently a big deal, or as I was told. Not for Nick Jonahbut! The Disney Alum and Ms. Guy performed with his brothers –Joe and the other one– with a bunch of food in your teeth. Nick’s answer? Who cares!

When Nick Jonas sang along to a song called “What a Man Gotta Do”, he wasn’t doing what men should do, brushing his teeth before the performance. People report that shortly after fans (but mostly people who weren’t fans) started looking at Nick for a lettuce in their teeth, he tweeted:

My main concern is whether Priyanka Chopra helped him fish it out of his teeth after the performance. Or maybe they didn’t realize it was there, kissed passionately and accidentally exchanged the salad between them. Are there any recordings of it? I know the Grammys had a camera on them – where’s the footage, then? I would like to see it! (People)

After yelling at me Teresa Giudice seeing on the screen for years, cheating on them and getting them into financial fraud (or so she says), Joe Giudice is finally a single man. Considering how long it took him to split up with Teresa, you might think the vocal Trump supporter would be more resolved on this point – but no! TMZ reports that he is currently in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, where he is celebrating with some women who are not Teresa in Cabanas on the beach and seemingly have a great time!

Of course, the case could arise that Joe should have the right to do whatever he wants after being witness to ICE detention for most of the past year. And this case would probably be correct! Still, it’s hard to ignore how incredibly malicious he’s been to Teresa in recent years, how to yell at the phone, cheat on her while the cameras roll, or give her a terrible name this time. Still, the two have been through the past few years, and the best thing for everyone involved is the upcoming divorce.

Since the couple announced their split last month, they’ve stayed with the details. However, I would suspect that many of the reasons are in your session interview Andy Cohenwhere Teresa claimed she would leave him if he landed in Italy. This has of course been proven true and since then Teresa has been photographed with her pool type. Surprised? Well, Bravo gave him a mic pack for this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Do what you want with it! (TMZ)