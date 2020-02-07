Nick Gordon cause of death: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s friend died of an accidental heroin overdose

The death of Nick Gordon, the former friend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of pop star Whitney Houston, was classified as an overdose. Gordon accidentally overdosed on heroin, the local doctor’s office reported.

Gordon died on New Year’s Day in a Sheraton hotel in Maitland, Florida, a suburb of Orlando. An emergency call from someone who was with Gordon at the time of his overdose said that “black stuff” came out of Gordon’s mouth. Foaming in the mouth is a possible symptom of an overdose. Gordon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead seven hours later. A toxicological report found that Gordon Morphium and Naloxone, often known as Narcan, had a drug in his system that was designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Gordon’s death comes almost five years after the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. On January 31, 2015, Gordon found that Brown was unresponsive in a bathtub in her home near Atlanta, Georgia. Gordon and Brown had lived together since childhood when Gordon’s mother asked Houston to look after their son. Although Gordon and Brown grew up together and often call themselves brother and sister, they became romantically involved and even became engaged after the death of Houston. Shortly after it was determined that she was no longer responding, Brown was put into a medical coma. She remained in a coma until July 26 this year when she was pronounced dead.

Just over a year after her death in September 2016, Gordon was found to be “legally responsible” for Brown’s death. Brown’s estate claimed that Gordon had given Brown a “toxic cocktail” of substances including marijuana, ethanol, and morphine. It was also alleged that Gordon had abused Brown. Gordon did not appear in a civil court to contest the allegations and was forced to pay her estate $ 36 million.