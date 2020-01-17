Nick Foligno scores late to push blue jackets after hurricanes 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Foligno scored the deciding goal with 1:41 remaining, Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Thursday night.

Foligno grabbed the loose puck into the slot and shot it in front of Petr Mrazek’s glove for his first goal in 23 games.

Emil Bemstrom and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus, who won his third straight despite the failure to generate many offensive chances. They are 5-0-1 in the last six games.

Martin Necas and Jordan Staal scored, and Mrazek made 15 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight line.

Rookie Bemstrom – who was chased by Boston after eliminating goalkeeper Tuukka Rask from Tuesday’s game – scored on Carolina 1:07 in the first period with a high wrist shot out of the rush. It was one of four hits by the Blue Jackets in the first period.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy. (Photo AP / Paul Vernon)

Necas tied the game with his 11th goal of the season on a breakaway at 8:38 of the second period, ending Merzlikins ‘shutout streak at 166: 29. Columbus’ goalkeeper had shutouts in Blue Jackets last two games.

Atkinson, in his first appearance since missing 12 games with a sprained ankle, grabbed the puck just inside the right circle and passed Mrazek 4:51 in the third period. The Hurricanes tied the game again when Staal protected Merlikins in front of the net and then deflected a Teuvo Teravainen for a score.

An apparent goal by Zach Werenski was canceled because the Blue Jackets were offside.

NOTES

Columbus scratched Sonny Milano to make room for Atkinson. … Caroline D star Dougie Hamilton had to be helped out of the ice after tangling with Kevin Stenlund of Columbus and falling awkwardly on his right leg towards the end of the second period. … Bemstrom scored two goals and one assist in the last three games. … Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin played their 350th consecutive game, overtaking Eric Staal for the second longest streak in the history of the organization.

NEXT:

Hurricanes: welcome Anaheim on Friday.

Blue Jackets: host of New Jersey on Saturday.

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press