Nick Cushing signed with Manchester City on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Quick thinking from Pauline Bremer put the leader City ahead in the 43th minute, the German international scored from close in the 43th minute after a free kick by Caroline Weir. Six minutes later, Lauren Hemp’s header header reached the top corner and defeated goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Danielle van de Donk brought the Gunners back into the game in the 58th minute when the Dutch midfielder fired from close range to bring the score to 2-1, but there were no more goals.

Cushing leaves the club after six years to join MLS side New York City FC as an assistant.

Read 1-1 Manchester United

Fara Williams scored from the penalty spot on the second time of the question when Reading signed 1-1 with Manchester United in Adams Park.

The visitors took the lead in the half hour when highly regarded teenager Lauren James punished the Royals defense for being unable to handle the long ball court of Katie Zelem. The striker cut in from the left and hit the ball past goalie Rachael Laws.

A number of yellow cards were shown, one for Manchester United manager Casey Stoney, while frustration rose.

Reading was refused an equalizer from the penalty spot after 65 minutes after a brilliant save by goalkeeper Mary Earps from England, but Zelem received a handball in the penalty area 10 minutes before time and gave Reading a second penalty. Williams made no mistake this time and placed the ball in the top corner.

Manchester United remains fourth in the league, reading one point behind in the sixth.

Chelsea 8-0 West Ham

Chelsea defeated West Ham 8-0 at Kingsmeadow to maintain their unbeaten point in the league and dominated from start to finish.

Maren Mjelde scored the first goal in the seventh minute and hit the bottom left of the goal after West Ham was unable to clear an Erin Cuthbert corner.

The second came in the 12th minute when Bethany England came at the end of a perfectly timed ball by Cuthbert and went beyond West Ham Courtney Brosnan’s goalkeeper for a quiet finish. Sophie Ingle then made it 3-0 in the 44th minute when she managed to get her head on the ball in the middle of a goalmouth running through a corner.

Emily Murphy with teammates Erin Cuthbert and Hannah Blundell (Getty)

The thrashing continued from the start of the second half, bringing Cuthbert to make it 4-0 in the 52nd minute. She was lucky to be on the side when she got the ball on the run, took it past defender Grace Fisk and fired it into the box from outside. Matt Beard’s protests about the lack of excessive verdict against Cuthbert earned him a yellow card.

Chelsea’s fifth goal came when England scored its second of the match in the 56th minute with a main goal from a corner. In the 61st minute, Mjelde burst into the six-meter box to fire a cross in the back of the net, just as Brosnan thought it was safe in her hands, making it 6-0.

Subsequently, substitute Ramona Bachmann placed the ball at the back of the net after West Ham could not have crossed Jess Carter in the 87th minute. Finally, Chelsea’s eighth goal came again from a substitute when Emily Murphy went home in the 90th minute.

The planned Liverpool clash with Birmingham and the Tottenham game against Bristol City were both postponed due to watterlogged pitch.

Brighton 1-0 Everton

Aileen Whelan made sure Brighton defeated Everton 1-0 at home, despite being four places below them in the table.

The first half went slow, but there was an excellent defense by Brighton, whose tactics of consistently pushing high forced Everton to routinely play back to goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

Seagulls ahead Whelan, who played shortly before Everton in 2017, finally managed to turn Albion’s dominance into a goal in the 39th minute, hitting the ball in the bottom corner from the assist of Amanda Nilden.

The Everton team at Willie Kirk was very close to putting itself one up after 76 minutes as Hannah Cain was rejected by Megan Walsh after a long run down the left wing.

Everton and Albion remain in the same position in the table – fifth and ninth, respectively.

