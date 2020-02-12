Niall Horan responds to Selena Gomez dating rumors

There are only a few couples who send the Internet stronger than Siall, but Niall Horan’s reaction to Selena Gomez’s dating rumors has always been consistent: there’s nothing to see here, people. Well, apparently the 26-year-old “No Judgment” singer hasn’t had much luck in the past trying to get rid of these rumors because he’s still being asked for Selena. But this time he leaves little room for interpretation.

Niall, who is promoting new music, recently visited KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, where he was asked about his supposed romance with Selena Gomez. He lamented the fact that fans of the 27-year-old singer “Lose You to Love Me” don’t seem to let go of their Siall dreams.

“Now it starts again,” he said to Kyle Sandilands, the radio show host. “I think this petition has been going on for eight years.” Phew. It’s been a long time for a rumored romance, right? Niall also believes that.

“Me and Selena are really good friends with the same group of friends,” he said. What if you are a celebrity in the eyes of the press can certainly lead to relationship problems. When Niall and Selena were seen together at actress Jenna Dewan’s birthday party, the dating rumors went wild.

“I remember seeing this stupid article a while ago when she went out of my house or went into my house or something and everyone said,” Oh, they’re together, “Niall recalled. But he claims That this story contains more than you think: “There were also about 15 other people there for barbecuing,” he confirmed, “It’s just typical absolutely useless nonsense.” This is one way of ending these rumors.

It doesn’t help that Niall never hid his friendship with Selena – but in the eyes of Siall senders, his behavior feels more like that of a friend. Many cite Niall’s shoutout on Instagram in October 2019 as a romantic gesture. “Hello Sel,” he signed a photo of Selena posing in front of an ad. The comment made the senders furious again.

But since December 2019, Niall has said he’s definitely single. Let’s see how long it takes.