Niall Horan really finished with Selena Gomez dating rumors

Word to the wise, if you want to ask Niall Horan if he is dating Selena Gomez … just not.

At the end of last year the 26-year-old former One Directioner was shown while enjoying a dinner with pop star, before she gave Niall a shout on Instagram. Fans have since speculated whether there are sparks between the two singers, but it appears that Niall is still good and truly single.

And that time Selena was seen at Niall’s house, and caused more rumors that they were something? According to the singer, Paps could not catch the other ’15 people ‘who were at the singer’s house for a barbecue.

Niall listed the rumors and spoke about the “nonsense” that the couple was an item, referring to a petition started by fans who wanted Niall and Selena to come together.

When asked about the rumors, the mere mention of Selena’s name led to a “We We Go Again” from Niall when he spoke to KIIS FM’s The Kyle And Jackie O Show in Australia this week.

“I think this petition has been going on for eight years,” Niall said. “Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of friends.”

He continued: “I remember seeing this stupid article a while ago when she walked out of my house or walked into my house or something and everyone said,” Oh they are together “.

“There were also about 15 other people there for a barbecue. It is just typical absolutely useless nonsense. “

Well there you are, satisfied with Niall’s answer?

It is after Niall insisted that he was single in December last year when he appeared on Australia’s hit 90.9’s Brekkie Crew podcast.

The hit maker of Nice To Meet Ya was questioned about his love life and rumors about a girlfriend, he said: ‘Do I have a girlfriend? I do not know. I’m very single. A lot of single. “

He then claimed that, whether he goes out with a girlfriend or not, there is always a potential romance when depicted with a girl.

“If they’re just a friend of mine, I’ll go out with them in the media, it doesn’t matter if I see them or not,” he explained. This is not the first time he has been speculating and recently referred to Selena as a “good friend.”

“People are fickle. Are not they? They don’t know if they want us to go out together or sing a song together, “Niall said.

“I mean that would be great. She is clearly a talented girl. And she’s really a good friend of mine. “





