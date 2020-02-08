Niall Horan praises Louis Tomlinson for his openness about sadness

The former director praised Louis (photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Niall Horan applauded friend Louis Tomlinson for revealing the death of his mother and sister on his debut solo album, Walls.

Louis’ mother Johannah Deakin died in 2016 after fighting leukemia, while his sister Félicité Tomlinson died of an accidental overdose in 2019.

Niall spoke with Zane Lowe on the new music newspaper from Apple Music and said: “He has a large number of songs and is going to do well this weekend.

“He clearly had a terrible time, family or life wise, but the fact that he had to turn it upside down and write about it … and, you know, make it what a successful album sheds light on. “

The former Directioner supported his friend’s decision in taking his time to make his debut album and explained that Louis “had to go through that cycle.”

He continued: “Because everyone keeps pointing to him for some reason, everyone is on their second album.

“I mean, that must be hard to listen to. You have to go through that cycle. If you don’t know what it sounds like, you have to find it. But this is the kind of thing that he listens to anyway, so it all makes sense. “

Meanwhile, Niall finally said what we all thought and said that One Direction would be “stupid” not to be reunited.

The band plays with our emotions about coming back together since they got a gap in 2015 (aka a million hearts shattered).

But a member who is very clear about the fate of the band is Niall, who insisted that it would be ‘absolutely ridiculous’ not to bring 1D together again.

“We would be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band,” said 26-year-old RTÉ Entertainment.

Finally some clarity in this dark world that we call show business.

He added: “We haven’t really talked about the whens yet, but we do know that we will.

“We all individually said that we will do that and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t.”





