NIA Iiz-Guwahati Prof Again Quizzes on Violence during Anti-CAA Protest, Scholars Express Concern

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interviewed IIT-Guwahati professor Arupjyoti Saikia for the second time in three days on Monday Monday in connection with the violence in the city over the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) in December last year. The agency called on him again to question him on Tuesday.

Saikia, professor of history at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, was called to the NIA office in Sonapur on the outskirts of the city on Saturday when he was asked to reappear before the office’s snoopers on Monday. An NIA official confirmed that Saikia was being questioned during the day.

“Today (Monday) he (Saikia) was interrogated for about four hours. NIA interrogates him as a witness to the case of Akhil Gogoi. He has been asked to reappear tomorrow at 11:00 (Tuesday),” said Saikia’s lawyer Santanu Borthakur .

The NIA has already arrested about half a dozen senior leaders, including Akhil Gogoi, of the peasant body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and its sister organizations for their alleged role in massive violence during anti-CAA protests in the state last December.

Earlier in December, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state government has proof that a leading academic working at a central educational institute is guarding the “full exercise” of violence on 11 and 12 December in protest against the law.

“That the Assamese academic made three statements – a revolution has begun, all senior leaders are disappearing and are now coming in through the Janata Bhavan (secretariat) gate,” Sarma had said at a press conference on December 17.

Based on the evidence, it was found that the academician gave instructions from a control room, he had said.

Meanwhile, 42 leading scientists, including Ramachandra Guha, Sukanta Chaudhuri, Partha Chatterjee, Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Nivedita Menon, have voiced their concerns about the issue and the “trial Saikia is going through.”

“Professor Saikia is a decoration of the literary and intellectual world of Assam and of India. He is also a person with a high moral character; gentle, gentle and completely non-violent. His dedication to his students at IIT-Guwahati is exemplary.

“That a scholar of such status and a man of such decency has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency to grilling intensively is very painful. We urge the NIA to treat him with the dignity and respect he deserves , and allow him to continue his professional work unhindered, “said the academics’ statement.

Saikia has done extensive research into the history and nature of the Brahmaputra and has written several books about the mighty river.

