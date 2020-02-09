NH offers a last chance for a number of struggling 2020 democrats

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang beamed on a podium in a New Hampshire conference center and smiled at a cheering crowd and launched his pitch for votes on the way to the first in Tuesday’s land.

Yang did not mention his poor performance in Iowa, his poll in New Hampshire or the fact that his campaign recently fired an unknown number of people. Instead, he remembered a conversation he had in Washington in which he was told that he “had to create a wave in other parts of the country and would bring that wave down on our heads in D.C.”

“I said the challenge was accepted,” Yang said about his decision to stand for presidency. “Here we are Plymouth and you are that wave.”

Yang is one of the few candidates who choose the numbers as the New Hampshire primary approaches. He joins Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard almost at the bottom of most surveys. For most of them, a bad show on Tuesday can force them to reconsider their campaigns.

Only Yang and Steyer qualified for Friday’s presidential debate.

Instead of dwelling on possible disappointments, these candidates continue to exist with numerous town halls, house parties, breakfast and dinner with supporters. It is all in the service of the idea that voters from New Hampshire might surprise the experts.

Bennet spoke on the sidelines of a New Hampshire University event about college costs and claimed that he had spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate and hoped to be in third or fourth place. He was in the middle of a tour with 50 town halls and a rally on Saturday in Manchester with democratic operative James Carville.

He also received an approval from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, the first congressman to endorse Bennet in his campaign for president.

“There is the possibility in New Hampshire, especially after such a confused result in Iowa, to restart the race a bit.” Bennet told reporters. “It is very important, very important to do well in New Hampshire. It is vital for me. ”

Patrick, who competed late in the race, said a 1,000-day six-mile bus trip showed that there were plenty of undecided voters up for grabs. He reached a wider audience with a CNN town hall on Thursday evening, where he acknowledged that he “had to exceed expectations here.”

“Almost all the people I met are still undecided and I think that means that people are not satisfied with the rest of the field,” Patrick said. “I’m not surprised. When they hear someone who has an agenda that others are talking about or what they have plans for, when they hear what it takes to achieve those progressive results, we gain support. “

For Steyer, spreading his message meant brave snow and icy rain to greet UPS employees who came to a warehouse in Manchester on Thursday. He was asked how long he would stay in the race.

“I’m staying in the race because I think I’m going to win,” he said.

When asked what he did to stay competitive in New Hampshire when he barely registered in polls, Steyer did not mention New Hampshire in his answer, instead he focused on his support in other states where he is doing better.

“I don’t know what the poll is, but I know I am doing very well in South Carolina, Nevada,” he said. “I’m going to put together the kind of diverse coalition needed to win this nomination, represent this country, and beat Donald Trump in November.”

Gabbard has spent much of her time on campaigns in New Hampshire, but recently was unable to say exactly how many staff members she has in the state.

Her unconventional approach has the feeling of a rebel, since the top layer largely skipped New Hampshire last month. She planned to plan numerous city halls this weekend, but was not present at the UNH event on Thursday.

“I don’t know how it all goes,” Gabbard said when asked about expectations. “I am really only focused on continuing that range that we have done.”

Back in Plymouth, Yang was delivering a speech to about 60 people in which he detailed his life story and described a world where companies have all the power, robots took on jobs and life expectancy in the United States declined due to drug overdose and suicides.

Jerry and Judy Beck, a retired couple from Holderness who support Yang, admitted to the back of the room that it was unlikely that they would win on Tuesday. But they couldn’t imagine voting for someone else.

“I don’t think I’m wasting my vote,” Judy Beck, who initially supported New Jersey senator Cory Booker before choosing Yang. “If enough people don’t think they’re wasting their voice, we’re good.”

Jerry Beck said he voted for Yang because he was “the best man for the job.”

“If you try to vote for a winner, just stay home,” he said. “If you act like this, your voice has no meaning. You must vote your conscience. If enough people do that, we get the best person. “

Associated Press reporters Holly Ramer and Hunter Woodall in Manchester, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

