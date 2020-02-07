NGHTMRE & SLANDER release the first joint track in 4 years, “Feeling Gud”

It is a new dawn, it is a new day … and I am “Feeling Gud”.

NGHTMRE and SLANDER have just given up their eagerly awaited good collaboration, an instant mood enhancer that exudes their trademark Gud vibrations Energy. Pursuing their collaboration under the same name was no easy task – but these producers, with the support of Matthew Santosdo not disappoint.

“Feeling Gud” thrives in a future synthesizer bass wonderland that revives these happiness hormones every time they are played. It’s the kind of track you hear on a show that makes you pull everyone around – and it’s a nice thing.

NGHTMRE shared

These guys and I wouldn’t be where we are today without us! It’s been 4 years since we last released music together. Needless to say, we are very excited about FEELING GUD this Friday! I hope everyone loves it as much as we do!

The wait is over … listen here!

NGHTMRE x SLANDER – FEELING GUD

Photo via Rukes.com