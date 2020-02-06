NFL-world responds to Eric Weddle’s retirement

Mark J. Rebilas-VS TODAY Sport

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement on Thursday after 13 seasons in the NFL. A playmaker in secondary who looks like routine and had a glorious beard, Weddle was loved by fans and players during his career.

Rams’s Eric Weddle announced his retirement. Time for all the ice cream he wants.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) 6 February 2020

The career of Weddle began with the San Diego Chargers as the second choice in 2007. He quickly made an impression in the community and on the field and in 2010 earned the second team All-Pro.

A five-fold All-Pro in his career with the Chargers, Weddle joined the Baltimore Ravens for the 2016 season and continued to play at a high level. After three seasons in Baltimore, he returned to California and ended his career with the rams last season.

While Weddle retires with a list of incredible achievements and an even more impressive beard, the NFL world celebrated its legacy and glorious look that it rocked for years.

I’m not sure what Weddle’s plans for the future are, but I wouldn’t be surprised if GM Eric DeCosta contacts him at some point for a role at Ravens. Weddle lives on the west coast, which makes it complicated. But safety was one of the most respected and enjoyed the fact that players were passing through the Ravens facility.

– Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) 6 February 2020

You are a legend dub! Appreciate everything you’ve done for me! Means more than your husband knows. Enjoy the family🙏🏼

– Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) February 6, 2020