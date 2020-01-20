NFL World responds to 49ers Thrashing Packers in the first half of the NFC title game

A game that many thought would get to the point, and the NFC title game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers quickly became a one-sided slip.

The 49ers illuminated the Packers with 27: 0 in the first half. They won the Packers 225 yards ahead of 93, thanks in large part to a monster in the first half that Raheem Mostert had run back, landing 160 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a complete collapse of Green Bay’s defense at one end, and the Packers had no chance to do much offensive because San Francisco’s legendary defense was on fire.

Now the NFL community has responded to the one-sided blowout.

There is nothing to be seen about the Packers’ appearance, suggesting that they have even the slightest chance of making a comeback in the second half.

Packers’ 27-0 half-time lead at Packers is the highest in a conference championship game in 19 years, as Giants led the Vikings 34-0 in half of the NFC title game on the way to a 41-0 victory. In the Super Bowl era, only five conference championships had gone wrong during this half, three.

In the first half of two games, the 49ers achieved a 0:50 result.

JK Scott, easily the best packer half game, which fires a 62 yard walkable barge.

