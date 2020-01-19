Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell 0-24 against the Houston Texans in last week’s playoff game.

The rest seemed history, with Kansas City beating the Tennessee Titans 51: 31 on Sunday.

We knew that a similarly slow start against a defensive and strong titanium team would probably not lead to the same end result.

Unfortunately for Chiefs fans who are present at Arrowhead, that’s exactly what happened. Kansas City fell 10-0 after just nine minutes after a Derrick Henry touchdown.

This obviously led to some big reactions from the NFL world.

Former patriot DL trainer Brendan Daly, who is now chiefs DL trainer, summarizes how things are developing against the titans early (via CBS show). pic.twitter.com/DgoKKtPQhS

– Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 19, 2020

It’s okay, the bosses failed with 0: 72 in the game against the Texans last week

– NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 19, 2020

What did the #Chiefs say about Derrick Henry not a big deal? It’s just big, isn’t it?

– Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) January 19, 2020

The bosses only made a 24-0 lead to make it interesting again

– Ty Switch (@tyschalter) January 19, 2020

